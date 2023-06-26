Top 5
Stock Holdings
of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio
(In Crores)
Jun 26, 2023
Aashima Yadav
77 percent of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is held in 5 companies ( Q3 2023)
1. Apple Inc.
Buffett’s largest holding is in Apple – $151 billion. That's over Rs 12 Lakh Crore!
2. Bank of America Corporation
It is the 2nd largest holding – $29.5 billion ( Approx.Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore)
3. American Express Company
It is the 3rd largest holding – $25.0 billion ( Approx.Rs 2 Lakh Crore)
4. Coca-Cola Company
It is the 4th largest holding – $24.8 billion ( Approx. Rs 2 Lakh Crore)
5. Chevron Corporation
It is the 5th largest holding– $21.6 billion ( Approx. Rs 1.75 Lakh Crore)
