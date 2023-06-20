Are more millionaire Indians leaving India to settle abroad?
Jun 20, 2023
Aashima Yadav
India is one of the world’s fastest-growing wealth markets in the world
India's high-net-worth individual population is projected to increase by a remarkable 80% by 2031
Currently, 357,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) reside in the country
India is projected to witness a net outflow of 6,500 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in 2023
India is the second-largest country in terms of HNWI outflow globally, following China
Dubai, also known as the '5th City of India,' and Singapore remain preferred destinations for wealthy Indian families
'Investment Migration Program' Or Golden Visa is what Millionaire Indians opt for immigration – January to March 2023 quarter saw maximum interest from HNIs
Know more