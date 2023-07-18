A look at Dubai's esteemed real estate landscape
Jul 17, 2023
Aashima Yadav
Dubai emerged as the busiest US$ 10 million plus market
in the world during Q1 2023
Image Source: Knight Frank
Dubai luxury home sales cross US$ 3.1bn just in last 6 months
Image Source: Knight Frank
Dubai city’s prime neighbourhoods Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah Bay Island continue to dominate sales
Image Source: Knight Frank
Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, Tilal Al Ghaf, and Jumeirah Islands are upcoming prime locations in Dubai
Image Source: Knight Frank
Demand for luxury properties in the resale market, offering immediate occupancy, remains robust
Image Source: Knight Frank
86% of global HNWI cite green spaces as their number one option while looking for residential investment in Dubai
Image Source: Knight Frank
An ongoing diversity in buyer profiles and preferences is being witnessed: For full report - click below
Image Source: Knight Frank
