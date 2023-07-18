A look at Dubai's esteemed real estate landscape

Jul 17, 2023

Aashima Yadav

Dubai emerged as the busiest US$ 10 million plus market in the world during Q1 2023

Image Source: Knight Frank

Dubai luxury home sales cross US$ 3.1bn just in last 6 months

Image Source: Knight Frank

Dubai city’s prime neighbourhoods Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah Bay Island continue to dominate sales

Image Source: Knight Frank

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, Tilal Al Ghaf, and Jumeirah Islands are upcoming prime locations in Dubai

Image Source: Knight Frank

Demand for luxury properties in the resale market, offering immediate occupancy, remains robust

Image Source: Knight Frank

86% of global HNWI cite green spaces as their number one option while looking for residential investment in Dubai

Image Source: Knight Frank

An ongoing diversity in buyer profiles and preferences is being witnessed: For full report  - click below

Image Source: Knight Frank