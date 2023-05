Before that a primer on them - ETFs are low-cost investments that enable one to gain exposure to multiple stocks belonging to the same index simultaneously. Only on a stock exchange during trading hours the investor can buy or sell the ETF’s units.

Before that a primer on them - ETFs are low-cost investments that enable one to gain exposure to multiple stocks belonging to the same index simultaneously.Only on a stock exchange during trading hours the investor can buy or sell the ETF’s units.