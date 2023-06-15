Looking for US citizenship through the Golden Visa Program?

Image Source: USCIS
Jun 15, 2023
The United States EB-5 visa program, also known as the Golden Visa, is one of the ways for immigrants to get permanent residency in the United States
EB-5 is an employment-based visa – Invest in a business or project in US to generate employment and get US citizenship
As a foreign investor, meet the program's eligibility criteria, invest the minimum amount required and obtain permanent residency in just two years.
You have to create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers within two years of receiving the Visa
Under the EB-5 Visa program, individuals and their spouses and even unmarried children under 21 may apply for a green card i.e. permanent residentship of US.
You need to comply with the RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) while applying and sending dollars abroad for EB-5 Visa
The minimum investment required for EB-5 Visa is $800,000 ( Approx Rs 6.4 crore) for rural areas etc and $1,050,000 (Rs 8.6 crore) for other projects.
