World’s largest cruise ship is ready to sail on oceans

World’s largest cruise ship is ready to sail on oceans

Jun 30, 2023

Anish Mondal

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas to begin its journey from Miami in Jan'24

Ship is 265-m long & weighs 250800 tons (approx)

Designed for every type of family and vacationers

Icon to introduce a new era of vacations for years to come

Cruise ship to have feature options for every occasion & mood

Icon to undergo 2nd sea trial later this year

Swipe up to know more