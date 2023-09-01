NHSRCL begins track laying works for MAHSR corridor

Sep 01, 2023

Anish Mondal

Track laying activity begins at Surat station

NHSRCL constructing Reinforced Concrete track bed

J-slab ballastless track system being used for 1st time

RC track bed has thickness of around 300 mm

Width of RC track bed is 2420 mm

Contracts for the track works for Gujarat portion awarded

Track slabs to be manufactured in two dedicated factories

This is suitable for train operation at 320 kmph

