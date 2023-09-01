NHSRCL begins track laying works for MAHSR corridor
NHSRCL begins track laying works for MAHSR corridor
Sep 01, 2023
Anish Mondal
Track laying activity begins at Surat station
NHSRCL constructing Reinforced Concrete track bed
J-slab ballastless track system being used for 1st time
RC track bed has thickness of around 300 mm
Width of RC track bed is 2420 mm
Contracts for the track works for Gujarat portion awarded
Track slabs to be manufactured in two dedicated factories
This is suitable for train operation at 320 kmph
