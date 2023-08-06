Redevelopment of stations are being done under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Redevelopment of stations are being done under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Aug 06, 2023

Anish Mondal

This is in line with govt’s vision of ‘Naya Bharat’

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme launched on 27th Dec'2022

Scheme is based on Master Planning for long term 

Implementation to be done as per needs from time to time

Scheme aims at enhancing the facilities beyond Minimum Essential Amenities

Stations to have separate entry and exit points

Stations to have Executive Lounges, spaces for meetings

Foundation stone of 508 railway stations to be laid today

Railways sought feedback for redevelopment of stations

Stations to have world-class infrastructure

Swipe up to know more