Redevelopment of stations are being done under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Aug 06, 2023
Anish Mondal
This is in line with govt’s vision of ‘Naya Bharat’
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme launched on 27th Dec'2022
Scheme is based on Master Planning for long term
Implementation to be done as per needs from time to time
Scheme aims at enhancing the facilities beyond Minimum Essential Amenities
Stations to have separate entry and exit points
Stations to have Executive Lounges, spaces for meetings
Foundation stone of 508 railway stations to be laid today
Railways sought feedback for redevelopment of stations
Stations to have world-class infrastructure
