PM Modi dedicated Kochi Water Metro to the nation.
Apr 26, 2023
Anurag Kumar
PM underlined that the Kochi Water Metro is a good example of a Made in India project.
He also congratulated the Kochi Shipyard for the development of ports for the same.
The project will connect 10 islands.
These are battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called it a “dream project” of the state.
The CM said that exciting times are ahead for the southern state’s transport and tourism sectors.
Presently, only four terminals are ready for service.
