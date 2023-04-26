PM Modi dedicated Kochi Water Metro to the nation.

Apr 26, 2023

Anurag Kumar

PM underlined that the Kochi Water Metro is a good example of a Made in India project.

He also congratulated the Kochi Shipyard for the development of ports for the same.

The project will connect 10 islands.

These are battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called it a “dream project” of the state.

The CM said that exciting times are ahead for the southern state’s transport and tourism sectors.

Presently, only four terminals are ready for service.