Vivek Express runs between Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu
Jan 21, 2023
Anish Mondal
Vivek Express covers a distance of 4,189 km
Train has 59 stoppage points across its journey
Vivek Express to run 4 days a week from May, 2023
