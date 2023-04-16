Vande Metro to roll-out from December! Frequency, Route here

Vande Metro to roll-out from December! Frequency, Route here

Apr 16, 2023

Sakshi Kuchroo

Vande Metro will run 4 or 5 times in a day in big cities

This metro network will provide world-class shuttle-like experience to commuters 

Cities like Lucknow, Kanpur which are about 90 kms apart could be connected by Vande Metro

Uttar Pradesh could also be one of the first states to get a Vande Metro

Vande Metro will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities

Swipe-up to know more