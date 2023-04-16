Vande Metro to roll-out from December! Frequency, Route here
Vande Metro to roll-out from December! Frequency, Route here
Apr 16, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
Vande Metro will run 4 or 5 times in a day in big cities
This metro network will provide world-class shuttle-like experience to commuters
Cities like Lucknow, Kanpur which are about 90 kms apart could be connected by Vande Metro
Uttar Pradesh could also be one of the first states to get a Vande Metro
Vande Metro will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities
