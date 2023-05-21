Vande Metro arrives in Mumbai!
May 21, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
Suburban trains will soon be upgraded to Vande Metro trains!
Railways Ministry has already ordered MRVC to obtain 238 suburban trains
The trains that will be procured, will then be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Vande Metro will provide a faster, safer and comfortable travel for daily commuters
The trains will be obtained under the MUTP-III and MUTP-3A
The technology partner will set up 2 depots for maintenance of rakes
