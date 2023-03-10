Vande Bharat trains to replace existing premium trains - Rajdhani & Shatabdi
Mar 10, 2023
Anish Mondal
Shatabdi train to be used in some other routes
ICF to produce 46 trains with 16 cars per train in FY 2023-24
Railway Board opens tender for sleeper version of Vande Bharat
Vande Bharat sleeper version to suit long distance travel
Production of Vande Bharat to ramp up in FY 2023-24
