Indian Railways to produce Sleeper and Metro version of semi-high speed train

Jul 10, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Indian Railways to introduce two new versions of Vande Bharat by end of FY 2023-24

It is working tirelessly for the production of Vande Bharat Sleeper and Metro coaches

Vande Sleeper version will operate for a journey of more than 550 kms

It will replace existing superfast trains such as Rajdhanis, Duronto etc

The sleeper car format is likely to be ready by February 2024

Vande Metro format will run at a distance of less than 100 kms

This new format will replace existing local trains

Currently, 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are operational in India