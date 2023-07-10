Indian Railways to produce Sleeper and Metro version of semi-high speed train
Jul 10, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Indian Railways to introduce two new versions of Vande Bharat by end of FY 2023-24
It is working tirelessly for the production of Vande Bharat Sleeper and Metro coaches
Vande Sleeper version will operate for a journey of more than 550 kms
It will replace existing superfast trains such as Rajdhanis, Duronto etc
The sleeper car format is likely to be ready by February 2024
Vande Metro format will run at a distance of less than 100 kms
This new format will replace existing local trains
Currently, 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are operational in India
