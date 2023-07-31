Vande Bharat Sleeper: 120 trainsets to be supplied soon.
Jul 31, 2023
Aishwarya Awasthi
RVNL has signed an agreement for the supply of 20 Vande Bharat Train Sets within a stipulated time frame.
The agreement includes the making of the SPV, ‘Kinet Railway Solutions Ltd. (KRSL)’ to manufacture, supply and maintain the trains.
The KRSL will be making and supplying 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains sets.
The SPV will also look after the maintenance of these sets for 35 years.
Earlier, Russian-Indian consortium TMH-RVNL became the lowest bidder to produce 200 sleeper versions of Vande Bharat trains.
The 120 train sets could be manufactured at a railway factory in Maharashtra’s Latur.
Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory will see the production of another 80 Vande Bharat trains by the second-lowest bidder.
The consortium of BHEL and Titagarh Wagons is the second lowest bidder.
It has quoted Rs 140 crore for a train set.
The new Vande Bharat trains will be maintained at depots located in six cities.
Swipe up
Learn more