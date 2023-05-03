IR to introduce 1st Vande Bharat Express for North East

May 03, 2023

Anish Mondal

Railway Board asks ICF to allot rake to NFR zone

Train likely to run between Guwahati-NJP

Vande Bharat Express to boost economic growth & tourism of the region

Train to have 16 coaches

Train to be beneficial for people of Guwahati & its neighbouring areas

Railways launched 4 Vande Bharat Express last month

