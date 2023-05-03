IR to introduce 1st Vande Bharat Express for North East
IR to introduce 1st Vande Bharat Express for North East
May 03, 2023
Anish Mondal
Railway Board asks ICF to allot rake to NFR zone
Railway Board asks ICF to allot rake to NFR zone
Train likely to run between Guwahati-NJP
Train likely to run between Guwahati-NJP
Vande Bharat Express to boost economic growth & tourism of the region
Vande Bharat Express to boost economic growth & tourism of the region
Train to have 16 coaches
Train to have 16 coaches
Train to be beneficial for people of Guwahati & its neighbouring areas
Train to be beneficial for people of Guwahati & its neighbouring areas
Railways launched 4 Vande Bharat Express last month
Railways launched 4 Vande Bharat Express last month
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more