UP’s second Vande Bharat train will start its operations from July 9
Jul 06, 2023
Aishwarya Awasthi
This semi-high speed train will be running between Gorakhpur and Lucknow
The North Eastern Railway zone will be maintaining the train
It will be stopping at only two stations in between- Basti and Ayodhya
The train will be running on all days of the week, except Saturday
It will cover a distance of 270 kms in 4 hours and 15 minutes
Eight coaches will be attached to the train
It will depart from Lucknow at 19:15 hours and reach Gorakhpur at 23:25 hours
