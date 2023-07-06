UP’s second Vande Bharat train will start its operations from July 9

Jul 06, 2023

Aishwarya Awasthi

This semi-high speed train will be running between Gorakhpur and Lucknow

The North Eastern Railway zone will be maintaining the train

It will be stopping at only two stations in between- Basti and Ayodhya

The train will be running on all days of the week, except Saturday

It will cover a distance of 270 kms in 4 hours and 15 minutes

Eight coaches will be attached to the train

It will depart from Lucknow at 19:15 hours and reach Gorakhpur at 23:25 hours