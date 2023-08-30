NCRTC achieves another milestone

Aug 30, 2023

Anish Mondal

Tunnelling of Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor  completed

Tunnelling work completed in less than 19 months

7 TBMs used to bore underground section of RRTS corridor

Over 80,000 precast segments used

Diameter of the RRTS tunnels is 6.5 m

Tunnels have design speed of 180 Kmph

NCRTC to open entire corridor by 2025

Priority Section between Sahibabad & Duhai Depot to open soon

