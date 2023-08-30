NCRTC achieves another milestone
Aug 30, 2023
Anish Mondal
Tunnelling of Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor completed
Tunnelling work completed in less than 19 months
7 TBMs used to bore underground section of RRTS corridor
Over 80,000 precast segments used
Diameter of the RRTS tunnels is 6.5 m
Tunnels have design speed of 180 Kmph
NCRTC to open entire corridor by 2025
Priority Section between Sahibabad & Duhai Depot to open soon
