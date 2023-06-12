Trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express begins
Jun 12, 2023
Anish Mondal
This is 1st semi-high speed train between Bihar and Jharkhand
Train to be operated by East Central Railway zone
Train left Patna Junction railway station at 06:55 hrs
Train to reach Ranchi at 13:00 hrs
Railways to conduct more trial runs before regular operation of service
PNBE-Ranchi Vande Bharat to be flagged off by PM Modi later this month
