Trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express begins

Jun 12, 2023

Anish Mondal

This is 1st semi-high speed train between Bihar and Jharkhand

Train to be operated by East Central Railway zone

Train left Patna Junction railway station at 06:55 hrs

Train to reach Ranchi at 13:00 hrs

Railways to conduct more trial runs before regular operation of service

PNBE-Ranchi Vande Bharat to be flagged off by PM Modi later this month

