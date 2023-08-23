Test run of new orange and grey Vande Bharat Express train begins

Aug 23, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Indian Railways will soon introduce a new coloured Vande Bharat Express train

This train has been manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory

The colour of this ultra modern train will be a mix of orange and grey

The new train was run and tested on track from ICF to Padi railway flyover

The test was conducted on August 19, 2023 (Saturday)

As of now, only one rake with color change has been turned out

ICF Chennai will produce more such trains in the coming days

It is still not clear the date and time of its launch

This new age train has same amenities as the blue and white coaches