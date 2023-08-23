Test run of new orange and grey Vande Bharat Express train begins
Aug 23, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Indian Railways will soon introduce a new coloured Vande Bharat Express train
This train has been manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory
The colour of this ultra modern train will be a mix of orange and grey
The new train was run and tested on track from ICF to Padi railway flyover
The test was conducted on August 19, 2023 (Saturday)
As of now, only one rake with color change has been turned out
ICF Chennai will produce more such trains in the coming days
It is still not clear the date and time of its launch
This new age train has same amenities as the blue and white coaches
