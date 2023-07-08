Telangana's new Railway Manufacturing Unit to be built at Kazipet

Jul 08, 2023

Anish Mondal

Railway Manufacturing Unit will be built at Rs 521 cr (approx)

Project to help in overall development of the region

Construction is in line with ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’

Manufacturing unit to produce wagons for Indian Railways

In 1st year, it will manufacture 1200 wagons per year

From 2nd year onwards, it would procduce 2,400 wagons per year

