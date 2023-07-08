Telangana's new Railway Manufacturing Unit to be built at Kazipet
Telangana's new Railway Manufacturing Unit to be built at Kazipet
Jul 08, 2023
Anish Mondal
Railway Manufacturing Unit will be built at Rs 521 cr (approx)
Project to help in overall development of the region
Construction is in line with ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’
Manufacturing unit to produce wagons for Indian Railways
In 1st year, it will manufacture 1200 wagons per year
From 2nd year onwards, it would procduce 2,400 wagons per year
