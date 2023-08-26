South Central Railway commissions longest rail flyover
Aug 26, 2023
Anish Mondal
Flyover constructed between Gudur-Manubolu rly stations
Flyover
This is 7th Rail over Rail (RoR) across the zones
Gudur-Manubolu RoR stretched for a distance of 2.2 kms
This rail flyover has been built by RVNL
Rail flyover to ease train movements in this section
This will improve average speed of the trains
It will enhance operational efficiency of train movements
It is fit to handle trains with 32.5 Tonnes of axle load
