South Central Railway commissions longest rail flyover

Aug 26, 2023

Anish Mondal

Flyover constructed between Gudur-Manubolu rly stations

This is 7th Rail over Rail (RoR) across the zones

Gudur-Manubolu RoR stretched for a distance of 2.2 kms

This rail flyover has been built by RVNL

Rail flyover to ease train movements in this section

This will improve average speed of the trains

It will enhance operational efficiency of train movements

It is fit to handle trains with 32.5 Tonnes of axle load

