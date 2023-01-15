India's 8th Vande Bharat launched on January 15, 2023

Jan 15, 2023

Anish Mondal

Train to cover a distance of 699 kms in 8.5 hours

180-degree rotating seats are there in Executive Coaches

Side recliner seat facility now available to all classes

