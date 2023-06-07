Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat gets massive response from passengers
Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat gets massive response from passengers
Jun 07, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
Huge response from commuters led to rise in no. of coaches in the train
Huge response from commuters led to rise in no. of coaches in the train
With this, the seating capacity of the train has also increased from 530 to 1128 seats
With this, the seating capacity of the train has also increased from 530 to 1128 seats
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express runs six days a week, except Tuesday
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express runs six days a week, except Tuesday
The train runs through 10 districts of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
The train runs through 10 districts of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
Last month, transit time of the train in each direction was reduced by 15 minutes
Last month, transit time of the train in each direction was reduced by 15 minutes
The train has features like GPS-based Passenger Information System, reclining seats etc
The train has features like GPS-based Passenger Information System, reclining seats etc
Swipe-up to read more!
Swipe-up to read more!
Learn more