Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat gets massive response from passengers

Jun 07, 2023

Sakshi Kuchroo

Huge response from commuters led to rise in no. of coaches in the train

With this, the seating capacity of the train has also increased from 530 to 1128 seats

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express runs six days a week, except Tuesday

The train runs through 10 districts of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

Last month, transit time of the train in each direction was reduced by 15 minutes

The train has features like GPS-based Passenger Information System, reclining seats etc

