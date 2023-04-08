Indian Railways introduces 12th Vande Bharat Express 

Apr 08, 2023

Anish Mondal

Train flagged of by PM Modi from Secunderabad railway station

Train to ply between Secunderabad & Tirupati

67 students allowed to board during the inaugural run of train

Train to reduce travel time by 03:50 hours

