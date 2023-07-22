Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project

Jul 22, 2023

Anish Mondal

Priority Section likely to be commissioned soon

17 km long priority section is ready for operation

Priority section has 5 stations

Priority section stretches from Sahibabad-Duhai Depot

NCRTC receives CMRS inspection last month

RAPIDX has a design speed of 180 kmph

RAPIDX trains to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph

Full Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor to be operational by 2025

This is country’s 1st Regional Rapid Transit System

NCRTC is working 24*7 to complete the construction work

