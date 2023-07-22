Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project
Jul 22, 2023
Anish Mondal
Priority Section likely to be commissioned soon
17 km long priority section is ready for operation
Priority section has 5 stations
Priority section stretches from Sahibabad-Duhai Depot
NCRTC receives CMRS inspection last month
RAPIDX has a design speed of 180 kmph
RAPIDX trains to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph
Full Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor to be operational by 2025
This is country’s 1st Regional Rapid Transit System
NCRTC is working 24*7 to complete the construction work
