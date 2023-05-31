Safe travels for
Kedarnath Yatra
: DGCA introduces new safety norms
Jigyasu joshi May 31, 2023
From gruesome cold weather to quick drop in temperature,
Kedarnath trek
is one of India's most difficult and most sought after treks
Numerous accidents in the past have raised concern regarding the safety of travelers on
both land and air
The helicopter crash in Kedarnath in
October 2022
had brought forth the government’s focus on air safety in the area
The DGCA
has taken stringent steps to provide safety for travellers visiting the holy site
Additional checks for pilots
A mandate for additional hill check has been put in place for the pilots for the current Kedarnath yatra season
Weather cameras
Weather cameras will ensure that a live video feed on actual weather conditions are available & accordingly monitored
Airborne Image Recording System
AIRS records any flying object or instrument by video recording the cockpit & by recording certain parameters using GPS
