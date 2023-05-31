Safe travels for Kedarnath Yatra: DGCA introduces new safety norms

Jigyasu joshi May 31, 2023

From gruesome cold weather to quick drop in temperature, Kedarnath trek is one of India's most difficult and most sought after treks

Numerous accidents in the past have raised concern regarding the safety of travelers on both land and air

The helicopter crash in Kedarnath in October 2022 had brought forth the government’s focus on air safety in the area

The DGCA has taken stringent steps to provide safety for travellers visiting the holy site

Additional checks for pilots

A mandate for additional hill check has been put in place for the pilots for the current Kedarnath yatra season

Weather cameras

Weather cameras will ensure that a live video feed on actual weather conditions are available & accordingly monitored

Airborne Image Recording System

AIRS records any flying object or instrument by video recording the cockpit & by recording certain parameters using GPS

