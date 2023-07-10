Roads succumb to heavy downpour over the weekend
Jul 10, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
Many roads in Delhi caved-in due to heavy rainfall
Intense rains in Delhi led to crater formations on roads
Road infrastructure in various cities faced a lot of damage due to falling of trees
Heavy downpour led to waterlogged and flooded roads
A portion of NH3 got washed away by the overflowing Beas River in Kullu
Even the walls were seen crumbling down damaging vehicles in various cities
