Indian Railways

Redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala Sivagiri & Kozhikode Railway stations

Jigyasu joshi           Apr 28, 2023

PM Modi laid foundation stones for redevelopment of Kerala's 3 major railway stations

Image & Video Credit: Ministry of Railways

Thiruvananthapuram railway station will have a world-class transport hub with multi-modal connectivity

The project cost will be Rs 495 crore. Its design is inspired by regional art & culture

Varkala Sivagiri Station to be redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore

Cost for redevelopment of Kozhikode Railway Station will be Rs 475 crore

Indian Railways is redeveloping these stations to offer airport-like facilities to passengers

