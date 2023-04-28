Indian Railways
Redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala Sivagiri & Kozhikode Railway stations
Jigyasu joshi Apr 28, 2023
PM Modi laid foundation stones for redevelopment of Kerala's 3 major railway stations
Image & Video Credit: Ministry of Railways
Thiruvananthapuram railway station will have a world-class transport hub with multi-modal connectivity
The project cost will be Rs 495 crore. Its design is inspired by regional art & culture
Varkala Sivagiri Station to be redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore
Cost for redevelopment of Kozhikode Railway Station will be Rs 475 crore
Indian Railways is redeveloping these stations to offer airport-like facilities to passengers
