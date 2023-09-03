Redevelopment of Indian Railways' Secunderabad station
Redevelopment of Indian Railways' Secunderabad station
Sep 02, 2023
Anish Mondal
Cost of upgradation is Rs 720 crores
Cost of upgradation is Rs 720 crores
Station falls under South Central Railway zone
Station falls under South Central Railway zone
Foundation work for new station building commenced
Foundation work for new station building commenced
Excavation work for multi-level car parking is underway
Excavation work for multi-level car parking is underway
Three water tanks to be constructed to meet requirements
Three water tanks to be constructed to meet requirements
Setting-up of additional Electrical Substation commenced
Setting-up of additional Electrical Substation commenced
Electrical Substation to be upgraded to 33 KV ESS
Electrical Substation to be upgraded to 33 KV ESS
Construction work to ensure least inconvenience to passengers
Construction work to ensure least inconvenience to passengers
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more