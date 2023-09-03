Redevelopment of Indian Railways' Secunderabad station

Sep 02, 2023

Anish Mondal

Cost of upgradation is Rs 720 crores

Station falls under South Central Railway zone

Foundation work for new station building commenced

Excavation work for multi-level car parking is underway

Three water tanks to be constructed to meet requirements

Setting-up of additional Electrical Substation commenced

Electrical Substation to be upgraded to 33 KV ESS

Construction work to ensure least inconvenience to passengers

