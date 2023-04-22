RAPIDX train services to have a dedicated Train Attendant for convenience of commuters
Apr 22, 2023
Anish Mondal
Train Attendant to play an important role
Train attendant to impart all travel-related information to commuters
Train attendant to also assist train operator during operations
In case of emergency, Train Attendant to assist commuters to get out of the train
NCRTC to commence operations on the 17-km long Priority Section soon
