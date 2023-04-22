RAPIDX train services to have a dedicated Train Attendant for convenience of commuters

Apr 22, 2023

Anish Mondal

Train Attendant to play an important role

Train attendant to impart all travel-related information to commuters

Train attendant to also assist train operator during operations

In case of emergency, Train Attendant to assist commuters to get out of the train

NCRTC to commence operations on the 17-km long Priority Section soon

