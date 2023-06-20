Good news for travellers!

RAPIDX service to begin soon on THIS route - Know more

Jun 20, 2023

Shipra Parashar

India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service – RAPIDX, is set to begin its regular service soon on priority corridor

Currently, the priority section spans 17 kilometres from Sahibabad to Duhai

The priority section of the corridor will comprise five stations – Duhai, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Guldhar, and Duhai Depot

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this month

Wondering how to purchase tickets for RAPIDX?

Multiple options to purchase tickets:1. Through Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs)2. Digital e-QR code3. NCMC card4. Ticket Office Machine

After completion of entire corridor, the travel time between Delhi and Meerut reduce by 40 percent

The NCRTC is aiming to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for public use by 2025