Indian Railways set to introduce another Vande Bharat for Raj
Jul 05, 2023
Shipra Parashar
This will be second semi-high speed train for the state
It will be flagged off by PM Modi this month
The train will be maintained by North Western Railway zone
The new blue and white colour train will connect Rajasthan and Gujarat
It will operate between Jodhpur and Ahmedabad railway stations
This train will help in socio-economic development of region
It will cover a distance of 453 km in less than six hours