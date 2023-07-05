Indian Railways set to introduce another Vande Bharat for Raj

Jul 05, 2023

Shipra Parashar

This will be second semi-high speed train for the state

It will be flagged off by PM Modi this month

The train will be maintained by North Western Railway zone

The new blue and white colour train will connect Rajasthan and Gujarat

It will operate between Jodhpur and Ahmedabad railway stations

This train will help in socio-economic development of region

It will cover a distance of 453 km in less than six hours