Rajasthan gets 3rd Vande Bharat Express - Details here

Aug 15, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express for Raj

This semi-high speed train will be operated by NWR zone

The train will cover a distance of 430 kms in six hours

The train will reduce the travel time between two cities

This new blue and white colour train will run between Udaipur-Jaipur

The train is composed of eight coaches and will have AC and Executive Chair Car

Railways has commenced the trial run of this new semi-high speed train

The new Vande Bharat Express has a high rise pantograph