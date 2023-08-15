Rajasthan gets 3rd Vande Bharat Express - Details here
Aug 15, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express for Raj
This semi-high speed train will be operated by NWR zone
The train will cover a distance of 430 kms in six hours
The train will reduce the travel time between two cities
This new blue and white colour train will run between Udaipur-Jaipur
The train is composed of eight coaches and will have AC and Executive Chair Car
Railways has commenced the trial run of this new semi-high speed train
The new Vande Bharat Express has a high rise pantograph
