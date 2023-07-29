Railways to source 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches

Jul 29, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Railways’ significant move for modernization of train services

It plans to manufacture 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches in next few years

The plan is to induct more of these semi-high-speed trainsets

Vande Bharat Express trainset comprises 8 to 16 coaches

They have gained popularity for their efficiency and comfort

The estimated cost of a 16-coach trainset is around Rs 130 crore

ICF Chennai is responsible for inviting tenders for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches

It will invite tenders for 3,200 Vande Bharat sleeper coaches

Production will take place at ICF Chennai, MCF-Raebareli, and RCF-Kapurthala

Railways aim to roll out new trainsets annually

Railways has set a target completion date of  2030-31