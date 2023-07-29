Railways to source 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches
Jul 29, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Railways’ significant move for modernization of train services
It plans to manufacture 8,000 Vande Bharat coaches in next few years
The plan is to induct more of these semi-high-speed trainsets
Vande Bharat Express trainset comprises 8 to 16 coaches
They have gained popularity for their efficiency and comfort
The estimated cost of a 16-coach trainset is around Rs 130 crore
ICF Chennai is responsible for inviting tenders for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches
It will invite tenders for 3,200 Vande Bharat sleeper coaches
Production will take place at ICF Chennai, MCF-Raebareli, and RCF-Kapurthala
Railways aim to roll out new trainsets annually
Railways has set a target completion date of 2030-31
