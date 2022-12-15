Indian Railways has sought gross budgetary support of about Rs 2
trillion
for FY24. It's the highest-ever!
Dec 15, 2022
Jigyasu joshi
Railway ministry has cited the increased pace of capacity creation in the sector as one of the reasons for the high ask
Funds are also needed for projects like laying of new lines, gauge conversion, electrification and signalling, apart from improvement in rolling stock
The Ministry is targeting 100% electrification of its network by 2023
Railways is also thinking of laying at least 2,000 km of new tracks, as well as for rolling out new Vande Bharat trains
It is hoping to also enhance safety features on trains through automatic train protection as well as automatic signalling
