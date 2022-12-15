Indian Railways has sought gross budgetary support of about Rs 2 trillion for FY24. It's the highest-ever!

Dec 15, 2022

Jigyasu joshi

Railway ministry has cited the increased pace of capacity creation in the sector as one of the reasons for the high ask

Funds are also needed for projects like laying of new lines, gauge conversion, electrification and signalling, apart from improvement in rolling stock

The Ministry is targeting 100% electrification of its network by 2023

Railways is also thinking of laying at least 2,000 km of new tracks, as well as for rolling out new Vande Bharat trains

It is hoping to also enhance safety features on trains through automatic train protection as well as automatic signalling

