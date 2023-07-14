Railways advises passengers to check Live status of trains before journey

Jul 14, 2023

Anish Mondal

This comes in the wake of the inclement weather conditions in North India

Rail traffic has been severely affected by the heavy rains

Real Time Information about Train Status can be checked on NTES

NTES app is available both on Android & iOS platform

One can also call on 139 to know train status

Helpline 139 is based on IVR system

