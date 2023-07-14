Railways advises passengers to check Live status of trains before journey
Jul 14, 2023
Anish Mondal
This comes in the wake of the inclement weather conditions in North India
Rail traffic has been severely affected by the heavy rains
Real Time Information about Train Status can be checked on NTES
NTES app is available both on Android & iOS platform
One can also call on 139 to know train status
Helpline 139 is based on IVR system
