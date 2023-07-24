Pragati Maidan’s ITPO complex in new avatar!
Jul 24, 2023
Aishwarya Awasthi
Pragati Maidan is an iconic exhibition and convention complex located in New Delhi.
It has been a go to venue for hosting large-scale events, trade fairs, conferences, and exhibitions.
The modern IECC complex here ranks among the top 10 exhibition and convention centres worldwide.
The newly revamped Pragati Maidan ITPO complex is set to host the G20 leaders' meeting.
The meeting will be held in September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the new complex on July 26.
The complex has an Amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.
A new tunnel has been built to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new complex.
The tunnel has six lanes.
It will facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes.
