PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament Building: Key details

May 25, 2023

Samannay Biswas

The much-awaited new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023

The foundation stone for this infra marvel was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020. Targeted to complete the project by October 2022, it was delayed due to various reasons

The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of about 65,000 square metres

New Parliament will be composed of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Central Hall Joint Session, Central Lounge, Constitutional Hall, & the offices

New Parliament building is triangular in shape ensuring optimum utilisation of space and has a lifespan of 150+ years

Construction of new Parliament building was done by Tata Projects at an approx. cost of over Rs 1,000 crore

26045 metric tonnes of steel, 63807 metric tonnes of Cement, and 9,689 cubic metres of fly ash have been used in the construction of the new Parliament

