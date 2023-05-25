PM Modi to inaugurate
new Parliament Building: Key details
May 25, 2023
Samannay Biswas
The much-awaited new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
May 28, 2023
The
foundation stone for this infra marvel
was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020. Targeted to complete the project by October 2022, it was delayed due to various reasons
The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of
about 65,000 square metres
New Parliament will be composed of
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Central Hall Joint Session, Central Lounge, Constitutional Hall,
&
the offices
New Parliament building is triangular in shape ensuring
optimum utilisation
of space and has a lifespan of
150+ years
Construction of new Parliament building was done by
Tata Projects
at an approx. cost of over
Rs 1,000 crore
26045 metric tonnes of steel, 63807 metric tonnes of Cement,
and
9,689 cubic metres of fly ash
have been used in the construction of the new Parliament
Swipe up to Read More
Read more