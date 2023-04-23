Kochi Water Metro to boost economic growth & tourism

Apr 23, 2023

Anish Mondal

Water metro project project to connect 10 islands around the city

Service from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals to start soon

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls it a "dream project" of the state

