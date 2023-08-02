PM Modi shows green flag to new lines of Pune Metro
Aug 02, 2023
Shipra Parashar
PM Modi led the inauguration of new corridors of Pune Metro
This marked a significant milestone in city’s urban transport development
PM also inaugurated various developmental projects in the city
The two new lines inaugurated are –
Phugewadi station to Civil Court station
Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station
The new sections will connect essential places of Pune city
The stretch between Garware College and Ruby Clinic is 4.7 km
It has seven stations - Garware College, Civil Court and more
The stretch between Pimpri Chinchwad to Shivajinagar Court line is 6.9 km
It has four new stations - Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopodi and more
