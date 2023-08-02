PM Modi shows green flag to new lines of Pune Metro

Aug 02, 2023

Shipra Parashar

PM Modi led the inauguration of new corridors of Pune Metro

This marked a significant milestone in city’s urban transport development

PM also inaugurated various developmental projects in the city

The two new lines inaugurated are –

Phugewadi station to Civil Court station

Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station

The new sections will connect essential places of Pune city

The stretch between Garware College and Ruby Clinic is 4.7 km

It has seven stations - Garware College, Civil Court and more

The stretch between Pimpri Chinchwad to Shivajinagar Court line is 6.9 km

It has four new stations - Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopodi and more