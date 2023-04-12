PM Modi flags-off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi flags-off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express
Apr 12, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
PM gave the green signal to this Vande Bharat via video conferencing
The train's regular service will start from April 13, 2023
PM said he felt fortunate to flag-off 6th Vande Bharat in last two months
On its inaugural run, the train departed from Jaipur railway station
It would cover a distance of 5 hrs & 15 mts between Delhi Cantt-Ajmer
Modi said this Vande Bharat will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan
