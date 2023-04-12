PM Modi flags-off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flags-off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Apr 12, 2023

Sakshi Kuchroo

PM gave the green signal to this Vande Bharat via video conferencing

The train's regular service will start from April 13, 2023 

PM said he felt fortunate to flag-off 6th Vande Bharat in last two months

On its inaugural run, the train departed from Jaipur railway station

It would cover a distance of 5 hrs & 15 mts between Delhi Cantt-Ajmer

Modi said this Vande Bharat will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan

Swipe-Up to know more