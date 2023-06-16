Planning Vaishno Devi visit? Bharat Gaurav Tourist train is set to fulfill your desire

Jun 16, 2023

Samannay Biswas

Indian Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav train for Vaishno Devi Haridwar tour package.

The boarding and deboarding of passengers is available at a few selected stations. 

A total of 790 passengers will be accommodated on this tourist train.

The price of this package ranges between Rs 13,680 to  Rs 23990 per passenger.

The launch is in line with initiatives like “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” to promote domestic tourism.

The ticket can be booked by visiting the IRCTC website.

