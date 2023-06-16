Planning Vaishno Devi visit?
Bharat Gaurav Tourist train
is set to fulfill your desire
Jun 16, 2023
Samannay Biswas
Indian Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav train for
Vaishno Devi Haridwar tour package.
The boarding and deboarding of passengers is available at a
few selected stations.
A total of
790 passengers
will be accommodated on this tourist train.
The price of this package ranges between
Rs 13,680
to
Rs 23990 per passenger.
The launch is in line with initiatives like “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” to
promote domestic tourism.
The ticket can be booked by visiting the
IRCTC
website.
