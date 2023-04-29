RAPIDX stations are coloured in the hues of blue and beige

Apr 29, 2023

Anish Mondal

Exterior roofs of stations are designed to be curved on both sides to depict the speed

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor's Sahibabad station stands out with its beauty

NCRTC installs beige-coloured perforated panels for wall of the stations 

RAPIDX stations have been designed to be airy, open & well-lit with natural light

Dedicated tactile paths created for visually challenged persons

For safety of passengers,  Platforms Screen Doors have been installed

