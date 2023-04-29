RAPIDX stations are coloured in the hues of blue and beige
RAPIDX stations are coloured in the hues of blue and beige
Apr 29, 2023
Anish Mondal
Exterior roofs of stations are designed to be curved on both sides to depict the speed
Exterior roofs of stations are designed to be curved on both sides to depict the speed
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor's Sahibabad station stands out with its beauty
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor's Sahibabad station stands out with its beauty
NCRTC installs beige-coloured perforated panels for wall of the stations
NCRTC installs beige-coloured perforated panels for wall of the stations
RAPIDX stations have been designed to be airy, open & well-lit with natural light
RAPIDX stations have been designed to be airy, open & well-lit with natural light
Dedicated tactile paths created for visually challenged persons
Dedicated tactile paths created for visually challenged persons
For safety of passengers, Platforms Screen Doors have been installed
For safety of passengers, Platforms Screen Doors have been installed
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more