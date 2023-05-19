Odisha’s
first
Vande Bharat Express:
Know inaugural run and other key details
May 19, 2023
Samannay Biswas
Inaugurated on 18th May, India’s
17th Vande Bharat Express
train operates between
Puri and Howrah railway station.
This is the first semi-high speed train for Odisha and second for West Bengal
and also the
first
blue
and
white
colour train for the SER zone.
On its inaugural run, this train departed from Puri railway station at around 13:30 hrs. The train halted at
10 railway stations.
School students of Odisha
travelled for free
on train on the first day.
227 students
had participated in an essay writing competition conducted by the railways.
The train is equipped with Kavach preventing it from collision. The train will also
increase footfall
at
Puri, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack,
and
Balasore stations.
The commercial services will start from May 20 onwards. The train will halt at
seven stations
covering a distance of
502 km in six hours and 25 minutes.
