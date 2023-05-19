Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express: Know inaugural run and other key details

May 19, 2023

Samannay Biswas

Inaugurated on  18th May, India’s 17th Vande Bharat Express train operates between Puri and Howrah railway station.

This is the first semi-high speed train for Odisha and second for West Bengal and also the first blue and white colour train for the SER zone.

On its inaugural run, this train departed from Puri railway station at around 13:30 hrs. The train halted at 10 railway stations. 

School students of Odisha travelled for free on train on the first day. 227 students had participated in an essay writing competition conducted by the railways.

The train is equipped with Kavach preventing it from collision. The train will also increase footfall at Puri, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Balasore stations.

The commercial services will start from May 20 onwards. The train will halt at seven stations covering a distance of 502 km in six hours and 25 minutes. 

