Odisha Train Crash: Is the Electronic Interlocking System safe?
Jun 06, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
Rail Min recently said it was ‘change in electronic interlocking system’ that led to the accident
Interlocking prevents conflicting train movements by controlling signals & points
Signals are installed on side of rail tracks to hint status of the track ahead
Points mean the switches that are used to guide trains from one track to another
Electronic interlocking system replaces old manual systems with computer-based technology
A Railway Board Member recently said that 0.1% possibility of failure in the system cannot be ruled out
