Now, reach IGI airport from New Delhi metro station in just 16 min

Jun 23, 2023

Shipra Parashar

DMRC has increased operational speed of Airport Express from 100 kmph to 110 kmph

Now commuters can reach Airport (T-3) from New Delhi station in just around 16 min

With this, DMRC has set a new benchmark in the Indian metro sector

DMRC is making relentless efforts to provide high-speed travel and hassle-free connectivity to airport

Airport Express is one of the fastest metro systems in the country

It is 23-km-long metro line connecting New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 via IGI Airport

It offers commuters a convenient and economical option to reach airport

DMRC has also started cashless ticketing options

Now passengers can book their tickets through QR codes and WhatsApp-based ticketing to avoid queues