Now, reach IGI airport from New Delhi metro station in just 16 min
Jun 23, 2023
Shipra Parashar
DMRC has increased operational speed of Airport Express from 100 kmph to 110 kmph
Now commuters can reach Airport (T-3) from New Delhi station in just around 16 min
With this, DMRC has set a new benchmark in the Indian metro sector
DMRC is making relentless efforts to provide high-speed travel and hassle-free connectivity to airport
Airport Express is one of the fastest metro systems in the country
It is 23-km-long metro line connecting New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 via IGI Airport
It offers commuters a convenient and economical option to reach airport
DMRC has also started cashless ticketing options
Now passengers can book their tickets through QR codes and WhatsApp-based ticketing to avoid queues
