NLC India's 1st super-critical coal-based thermal power plant - NUPPL to start operation soon
Jun 11, 2023
Anish Mondal
NUPPL plant is being built at UP's Ghatampur Tehsil
Power plant project received the GOI sanction on July 27, 2016
This super critical thermal power project is being built in an area of 1013.97 hectares
NUPPL thermal plant achieves physical progress of 80.20% till June 02, 2023
The total capacity of the NUPPL thermal power plant is 1980 MW
The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 19406.12 crore
