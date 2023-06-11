NLC India's 1st super-critical coal-based thermal power plant - NUPPL to start operation soon

NLC India's 1st super-critical coal-based thermal power plant - NUPPL to start operation soon

Jun 11, 2023

Anish Mondal

NUPPL plant is being built at UP's Ghatampur Tehsil

Power plant project received the GOI sanction on July 27, 2016

This super critical thermal power project is being built in an area of 1013.97 hectares

NUPPL thermal plant achieves physical progress of 80.20% till June 02, 2023

The total capacity of the NUPPL thermal power plant is 1980 MW

The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 19406.12 crore

Swipe up to  know more