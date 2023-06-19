New Jalpaiguri railway station to be upgraded with world-class features

Jun 19, 2023

Anish Mondal

NJP to be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 334.72 crore

Station to have covered parking area & air-conditioned lobby

Redeveloped station to have many other ultra-modern amenities

Passengers to have airport-like feeling at NJP railway station

Modernisation work to be completed by 2025

New Jalpaiguri to be India's 1st international terminal station

