New Jalpaiguri railway station to be upgraded with world-class features
Jun 19, 2023
Anish Mondal
NJP to be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 334.72 crore
Station to have covered parking area & air-conditioned lobby
Redeveloped station to have many other ultra-modern amenities
Passengers to have airport-like feeling at NJP railway station
Modernisation work to be completed by 2025
New Jalpaiguri to be India's 1st international terminal station
