NHAI exploring to construct roads using Phosphor-Gypsum

Feb 24, 2023

Anish Mondal

Phosphor-Gypsum is a by-product of fertilizer production

The move aims to reduce carbon footprint & make construction more economical

Govt encouraging use of plastic waste in road construction

Roads made up of waste plastic increase life of the bitumen

NHAI authorities have also used 'Fly Ash' in road construction

