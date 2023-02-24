NHAI exploring to construct roads using Phosphor-Gypsum
Feb 24, 2023
Anish Mondal
Phosphor-Gypsum is a by-product of fertilizer production
The move aims to reduce carbon footprint & make construction more economical
Govt encouraging use of plastic waste in road construction
Roads made up of waste plastic increase life of the bitumen
NHAI authorities have also used 'Fly Ash' in road construction
